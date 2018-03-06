ED probes Karti’s fund transfers to P. Chidambaram

Sources in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said they were looking at the bank details showing a transfer of ₹1.8 crore from an account of Karti Chidambaram to one belonging to his father and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.
This is part of the ED’s investigation against Mr. Karti, who is also being probed by the CBI in the INX Media case.
However, sources familiar with the transaction and its purpose said it was part of the repayment of a loan advanced by Mr. Chidambaram to his son for the construction of a house. They said a total of ₹2.8 crore was loaned through three cheques in 2004 to Mr. Karti, of which ₹1.8 crore was repaid in five instalments. This was an arrangement between a father and a son; the transactions were reflected in the balance sheet and had nothing to do with the INX media case, they added.
