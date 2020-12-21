ED prepares to move extradition request against Iqbal Mirchi’s wife, sons

NEW DELHI

21 December 2020 05:32 IST

Armed with non-bailable warrants from a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PLMA), the Enforcement Directorate is preparing to move an extradition request against the family members of international drug trafficker Iqbal Mirchi, who died in the United Kingdom in 2013.

The agency recently filed chargesheets against Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon and their two sons, Asif and Junaid, for alleged money laundering. The court took cognisance of the charges and issued the warrants.

The three are currently said to be in the U.K., where the Indian enforcement agencies are already pursuing the extradition of businessmen Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, and defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Advertising

Advertising

The agency also moved an application seeking that the three family members of Mirchi be declared wanted under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, as they had failed to join the probe despite several summons. A request to confiscate 15 properties worth ₹96 crore, and ₹1.9 crore in six bank accounts under the Act has also been made. Taking note of the plea, the court issued notices seeking their presence till February 16.

Under the PLMA, the agency has so far attached properties worth ₹978 crore in India and overseas. Based on its findings, the competent authority has also forfeited three Mumbai buildings worth ₹500 crore under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Five accused have so far been arrested in the case and chargesheets filed against them. The other overseas properties linked to Mirchi, including in the U.K., are also being identified and evaluated for attachment.