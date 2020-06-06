NationalNEW DELHI 06 June 2020 05:33 IST
ED official, 2 contract workers test positive
Updated: 06 June 2020 01:48 IST
Two contractual workers and an official posted at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19.
Over 20 officials, including those of the rank of Assistant Enforcement Officer, Assistant Director, Joint Director and a Special Director, had reportedly come in contact with one of the persons in the past two weeks.
The officials concerned were undergoing tests, said a senior official.
“All the offices at the ED headquarters are being sanitised twice every week. The vehicles used for transport are also being sanitised regularly,” the official said.
