ED official, 2 contract workers test positive

Two contractual workers and an official posted at the Enforcement Directorate headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19.

Over 20 officials, including those of the rank of Assistant Enforcement Officer, Assistant Director, Joint Director and a Special Director, had reportedly come in contact with one of the persons in the past two weeks.

The officials concerned were undergoing tests, said a senior official.

“All the offices at the ED headquarters are being sanitised twice every week. The vehicles used for transport are also being sanitised regularly,” the official said.

