ED may open fresh probe against J&K Bank officials

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to open a money laundering probe into two fresh cases registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) against Jammu and Kashmir Bank officials and a Delhi business group for an alleged fraud involving about ₹600 crore.

The ACB registered the cases earlier this month, following a preliminary inquiry into the allegations of financial irregularities, and conducted searches on the premises of the company promoter. The ACB is investigating the loan extended to two companies of the group from 2009 to 2016.

The group’s another company was initially sanctioned a term loan of ₹258 crore in 2015. The amount was increased to ₹300 crore next year. The documents, on the basis of which the loan was given, are being scrutinised by the ACB.

The ED had earlier taken up some other cases registered by the ACB involving the top management of the J&K Bank and others on various charges. It has started recording their statements.