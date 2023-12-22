ED issues third summons to Kejriwal for appearance on Jan. 3 in excise policy case

December 22, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on January 3 in the excise policy-linked money laundering investigation, sources said on Friday.

This is the third notice to Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after he refused to appear before the Central agency on two earlier summons dated November 2 and December 21.

The Chief Minister is currently undertaking a vipassana meditation course.

While refusing to depose for the second summons, Mr. Kejriwal had written to the investigating officer of the case that the notice issued against him for personal appearance was “not in consonance with the law” and it should be withdrawn.

