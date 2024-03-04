ADVERTISEMENT

ED issues fresh summons to TMC leader Mahua Moitra in FEMA case

March 04, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The 49-year-old politician had sought a few weeks time to join the investigation and sent a communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose before it last month

PTI

File photo of TMC leader Mahua Moitra. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for questioning in a FEMA contravention case on March 11, official sources said on March 4.

The 49-year-old politician had sought a few weeks time to join the investigation and sent a communication to the agency expressing her inability to depose before it last month, they said.

Ms. Moitra has now been asked to appear at the ED office in Delhi on March 11, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal probe agency wants to question Ms. Moitra and record her statement under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) once she deposes.

Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the scanner of the agency in this case apart from a few other foreign remittances and transfers of funds, the sources said.

Ms. Moitra is being probed by the CBI too. It is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra, who was expelled a few months ago, on the reference from the Lokpal.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had accused Ms. Moitra of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts. He had also accused Ms. Moitra of compromising national security for monetary gains.

Ms. Moitra has denied any wrongdoing and claimed she was being targeted as she had raised questions on the deals of the Adani group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US