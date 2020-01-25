ED issues fresh summons to senior AirAsia executives

The ED has issued fresh summons to senior functionaries of AirAsia airlines for recording their statements in connection with a money laundering case. Among those summoned are AirAsia’s CEO Tony Fernandes (in photo), who has been asked to appear before the investigating officer.

A former deputy Group CEO of Malaysia-based Air Asia Berhad has been told to join the probe on February 3. The then director of AirAsia India Limited (AAIL), R. Venkataramanan, has also been asked to appear on February 10.

The agency had earlier summoned the AirAsia officials for appearance this month, but some of them sought more time.

The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April 2018. Mr. Fernandes, AAIL, its then director, AirAsia Berhad (Malaysia) and others were accused of violating FDI norms.

The CBI alleged that bribes were paid in an attempt to secure an international operations licence.

The FIR also named Tharumalingam Kanalingam of AirAsia Berhad; Rajendra Dubey, director of Singapore-based HNR Trading Pte Limited, and the company; Total Food Services (Mumbai) chairman Sunil Kapur; Deepak Talwar, aviation consultant and principal-founder of DTA Consulting (Delhi).

It was also alleged that attempts were made to get the aviation policies amended for the purpose.

AAIL had earlier refuted the charges. “In November, 2016, AAIL had initiated criminal charges against its ex-CEO and also commenced civil proceedings in Bengaluru for such irregularities,” it had said.