Rahul Gandhi asked to appear before ED on June 13

File photo of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

June 03, 2022 12:22 IST

The former Congress president is to be questioned in a money laundering case involving the party-owned National Herald newspaper

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will now have to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 13 for questioning in a money laundering case involving the party-owned National Herald newspaper, sources said on Friday.

The fresh date follows a request from Mr. Gandhi's office to reschedule his June 2 summons as he is out of the country and is expected back on June 5.

Both Mr. Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi have been summoned by the central agency after a fresh case in the National Herald newspaper-Associated Journal Limited matter was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though Ms. Gandhi is scheduled to appear on June 8, she tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday with mild fever and other symptoms.

Party's communication chief Randeep Surjewala had said that Ms. Gandhi was determined to appear before the ED and hoped that she would recover by then.

“She hopes to recover by then; if there is any other and further information, we shall inform you," he had told reporters in Bengaluru.

The case to investigate alleged financial irregularities of Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns National Herald, under the PMLA was registered about nine months ago, following a trial court taking cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Private Ltd. on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.