ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on December 21 in Delhi excise policy case

The Delhi CM was first called by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law”

December 18, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for recording statement on December 21 in the Delhi excise policy case.

He was first called by the federal agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose alleging that the notice was “vague, motivated and unsustainable in law”.

The summons to Mr. Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP, pertain to questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

It is alleged that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

ALSO READ
BJP trying to arrest leaders of all Opposition parties before 2024, says Mamata Banerjee

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Delhi government officials had on Saturday said that Mr. Kejriwal will leave for a 10-day Vipassana meditation course at an undisclosed location on December 19.

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were earlier arrested in the excise policy case.

(With PTI inputs)

