ED ‘insiders’ tell me raid being planned, waiting with open arms: Rahul

Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Mr. Gandhi on July 29 claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around

Published - August 02, 2024 07:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 2 claimed that Enforcement Directorate “insiders” have told him that a raid is being planned against him after his “chakravyuh” speech in Parliament.

Mr. Gandhi said he was “waiting with open arms”.

“Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned,” Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X early August 2.

“Waiting with open arms @dir_ed…..Chai and biscuits on me,” the former Congress chief said.

Using the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leitmotif, Mr. Gandhi on July 29 claimed that an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' he promised would be broken by the INDIA bloc.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on Budget 2024-25, Mr. Gandhi had said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will ensure that a legal guarantee for MSP as well as a caste census is passed by the House.

