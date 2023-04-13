ADVERTISEMENT

ED initiates probe into BBC India’s alleged foreign exchange violations

April 13, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In February, the Income Tax department conducted a three-day survey at the offices of the BBC, two weeks after the broadcaster’s release of a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of security personnel outside the building housing BBC offices in New Delhi, India | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated an inquiry into the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) India under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for suspected violations.

ALSO READ
Media raids and breaking the silence on press freedom

It is learnt that the agency has also asked some BBC India functionaries to submit the documents which it has to scrutinise as part of the proceedings. On Thursday, one functionary appeared before the investigators.

ALSO READ | Brazen intimidation: On the tax survey on the BBC

The move came about two months after the Income-Tax Department had surveyed the Delhi and Mumbai office of the BBC in February, which allegedly revealed multiple irregularities, including non-payment of tax on certain remittances that were not disclosed to the authorities as income in India.

The surveys were carried out weeks after the BBC had released a two-part documentaryIndia: the Modi Question, related to the 2002 riots and situation of the minorities in India. The Income-Tax Department had then said that the the income/profits shown by various group entities was not commensurate with the scale of operations in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the course of the survey, the Department gathered several evidence pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group,” said the agency had said.

ALSO READ
Gujarat Assembly passes resolution against BBC

As alleged by the Department, services of seconded employees (staff internally transferred on a temporary basis) had been used, for which reimbursement was made by the Indian entity to the foreign entity concerned. “Such remittance was also liable to be subject to ‘withholding tax’ [the amount employer deducts from the employee’s salary and pays to the government as the individual’s tax liability], which has not been done...the survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to Transfer Pricing documentation,” it had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US