ED identifies multiple properties of Dubai-based ‘drug trafficker’ Jasmeet Hakimzada

The Enforcement Directorate has identified several properties of Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based alleged international drug trafficker also sought by the enforcement agencies in the United States. He is alleged to have links with the banned terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

In the U.S., Hakimzada has been named as a “Significant Foreign Narcotics Trafficker” under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act and is included in the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. He is also on the National Investigation Agency’s most-wanted list.

As part of the money-laundering probe against Hakimzada, the ED has located his residential premises in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash, which is currently occupied by his close relatives.

It is learnt that during the recent searches on the premises, the agency found keys to ‘secret’ bank lockers in his name and that of his wife in Delhi, from which 1.06 kg of unaccounted gold and 370 gm of diamond ornaments were seized. The searches were also carried out in Punjab’s Amritsar and Jalandhar; Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra; and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The ED has also zeroed on certain high-value agricultural land parcels purchased in the name of Hakimzada in Haryana’s Gurugram. Legal proceedings may be initiated soon under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for their attachment on the charge that they were bought using drug proceeds.

The money-laundering probe was instituted on a case registered by the NIA on January 22, 2020. The agency based its case on a first information report registered by the Amritsar police on May 31, 2019, after the purported seizure of 500 gm of heroin and ₹1.2 lakh in cash from Jagbir Singh Samra, Varinder Chahal, and Harpreet Singh alias Happy in Tarsikka.

The investigators found that the accused were part of an international drug trafficking network having connections with KLF and that Mr. Chahal was an accomplice of Hakimzada. The international “drug trafficker” was allegedly a close aide of the then Pakistan-based KLF chief Harmeet Singh PhD aka Happy, who was gunned down in January 2020 reportedly by his rivals in Lahore.

Intelligence agencies suspected that PhD’s murder was a fallout of the tussle between three groups — KLF, Khalistan Zindabad Force, and Khalistan Commando Force — to take control of the Afghanistan-origin heroin trafficking network having links on the Indian side in Kashmir and Punjab.

As it turned out, Hakimzada’s “narco-terror” syndicate had been pushing heroin — procured for about ₹9.5 lakh per kg and supplied for about ₹12 lakh — into the Indian territory mostly via conduits operating in Kashmir, following which the contraband would be taken to Punjab and other places for further distribution. It is suspected that he came in contact with PhD after 2008-09. By then, he had already been making regular trips to Dubai from India.

At the instance of PhD, Hakimzada’s men in India would send a significant portion of the drug proceeds to Dubai via “hawala” channels and then to Pakistan. Several Full Fledged Money Exchangers in Amritsar were also roped in for the job. The ED found that “hawala” conduits would also collect money allegedly inside some places of worship on the pretext of “seva (donation)” to facilitate fund transfer abroad.

While a part of the drug money would be hidden away, also buried underground, for use in emergency situations, cash deposits made in various bank accounts maintained by Hakimzada were used to buy high-value items and immovable properties in Gurugram.

By 2014, Hakimzada came on the radar of U.S. enforcement agencies. On April 5, 2017, a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee indicted him on 46 counts of drug trafficking and money laundering. The decision was based on about a three-year-long probe by the Homeland Security Investigations that uncovered “dozens of drug trafficking and money laundering-related transactions transiting the United States involving numerous U.S. banks, as well as drug shipments directly to the United States using commercial international courier services”.

Subsequently, based on the findings, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned him along with his father Harmohan Hakimzada and mother Eljeet Kaur in February 2019. Three entities registered in India and one in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were also flagged. The India-based companies, Maiwand Exim Private Limited, Maiwand Tobacco Limited, and Maiwand Beverages Limited, are currently defunct and Hakimzada’s network in the country smashed.

These companies operated as a front for a range of illegal activities such as shipping narcotics/illicit pharmaceuticals and laundering large sums of drug money, as alleged.

The OFAC said Hakimzada’s network smuggled heroin, cocaine, ephedrine, ketamine, and synthetic opioids into the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom; and that since at least 2008, he had laundered hundreds of millions of dollars of illicit proceeds using his UAE-based company Maiwand General Trading Company LLC through financial institutions in the U.S., Brazil, India, Panama, UAE, and the U.K.

In June 2022, the UAE authorities imposed a travel ban on Hakimzada apparently due to his involvement in some legal proceedings. The Indian agencies are likely to seek his custody for trial after gathering all possible evidence against him.