National

ED gets production warrant against Wadhawan brothers

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday obtained a production warrant against DHFL promoters Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan to seek their custody in a money laundering case related to the Yes Bank scam.

Also read: UPPCL provident fund scam: CBI examines two IAS officials

The Wadhawans are presently in jail after being arrested by the CBI, which is also probing the case.

The ED applied for a warrant seeking that Wadhawan brothers be produced before a special court so that it can ask for their custody, the duo’s lawyer said.

The court allowed the application, he added.

Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan were arrested last month by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Yes Bank scam.

Founder of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor is also an accused in the case. He was arrested by the ED and is currently in judicial custody.

The central probe agency has alleged that the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam- hit DHFL.

In return, the Wadhawans allegedly “paid kickbacks of Rs 600 crore” to Rana Kapoor and his family members in the form of loans to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm controlled by his family, the ED said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 3:38:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ed-gets-production-warrant-against-wadhawan-brothers/article31578576.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY