ED freezes U.S. helicopter in Chennai warehouse

Follows request from U.S. authorities over craft imported from Thailand

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen a BELL-214 Helicopter that was dismantled and stored at a warehouse in Chennai. The action follows a request made by the U.S. Department of Justice and in accordance with the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with that country.

The Enforcement Directorate said the helicopter was imported by Hameed Ibrahim and Abdulla of M/s Marilog Avion Services Co. Ltd., Bangkok from AAR Corporation, United States and shipped to India through Thailand in 2019. It was dismantled and stored on the premises of J. Matadee Free Trade Warehouse Zone in Chennai. The helicopter was frozen under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, on October 23, the agency said in a statement.

Sources in the intelligence agencies said a logistics service provider involved in Customs clearances was examined by a central agency in Chennai a few days ago in connection with an input relating to shipment of helicopter components. State law-enforcing agencies said they had no formal communication about the case. However, it is not clear whether the Enforcement Directorate freezing the BELL-214 helicopter pertains to the same investigation.

After the helicopter was purchased from the U.S. by a Thailand company and then moved to India, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security registered a case over its alleged end use in a prohibited country. The U.S. Department of Justice made a request for assistance in executing the ‘Warrant for Arrest in Rem’ on the helicopter located in Chennai issued by the United States District Court, Columbia.

Investigators launched a search operation at various premises, including Free Trade Warehouse Zone, Chennai, and the residential premises of the Directors of M/s Marilog Avion Services Pvt Ltd.

During the search, the helicopter has been found in dismantled condition with its rotor blade, tailboom, engine, rotor hub etc. detached and packed separately. The helicopter was frozen, restraining its movement from the warehouse, the investing agency said.