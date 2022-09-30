ED freezes crypto currency, Tether worth ₹47.64 lakh

The Enforcement Directorate has freezed crypto currencies and Tether, an Ethereum token that is pegged to the value of a U.S. dollar, equivalent to ₹47.64 lakh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ADVERTISEMENT

This has come following an investigation conducted by the ED against a person named Aamir Khan and others relating to the Mobile gaming application, E-nuggets, According to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) statement.

The ED initiated the money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered on February 15, 2021 under various sections of IPC by the Park Street police station in Kolkata against Khan and a few others based on complaint filed by the Federal Bank in a Kolkata court.

Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding public. Further, after collecting handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said app was stopped on the pretext of one and other excuses, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the said app servers. The ED investigation has come to light that the accused was transferring the amount earned through the gaming app (E-nuggets) by using crypto currency exchange. Amount equivalent to ₹47.64 Lakh was found in the wallet of WazirX (crypto exchange) belonging to Khan and associates and the same has been freezed under PMLA.

Earlier, during the search operation conducted against Khan, ₹17.32 crore cash was found and seized from the residential premises.

As much as 85.91870554 Bitcoins equivalent to $16,74,255.7, equivalent to ₹13.56 crore, found in balance in Binance Exchange was freezed, the statement said, adding further investigation is under progress.