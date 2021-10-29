National

ED freezes BELL 214 helicopter on Homeland Security's request

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen a BELL 214 helicopter in connection with a case registered by the US Department of Homeland Security over its alleged end use in a prohibited country.

The helicopter belonged to Hameed Ibrahim and Abdulla of Marilog Avion Services Co. Limited (Bangkok). It was shipped from AAR Corporation, US to India, via Thailand, in 2019 and stored on the premises of J. Matadee Free Trade Warehouse Zone (FTWZ) in Chennai.

The action has been taken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The US Department of Justice had made a request for assistance in executing the warrant for arrest in rem (action against a property) on the helicopter located in Chennai. The order was issued by the United States District Court, Columbia.

The helicopter was kept at a warehouse on monthly rental basis and had been dismantled.


