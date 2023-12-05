ADVERTISEMENT

ED freezes assets worth ₹45 crore

December 05, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

The ED initiated investigations based on a FIR registered by the Entrustment Document Fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at more than 14 locations in Chennai and Mumbai and frozen movable properties worth over ₹45 crore in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED initiated investigations based on a First Information Report registered by the Entrustment Document Fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch (Chennai) against one Ram Prasath Reddy and others. As alleged by Gateway Office Parks Private Limited, ₹129 crore was siphoned off.

The agency alleged that Reddy orchestrated the misappropriation of ₹129 crore through his family-owned entities and that the funds were diverted on the pretext of payments for the supply of goods and services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The search operations led to the detection of undisclosed cash, bank balance, and shares. The said movable properties worth totalling to more than ₹45 crore were frozen... furthermore, high-end apartments in Mumbai and Chennai, along with other properties obtained through the proceeds of crime, were identified, and pertinent documents seized,” the agency said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US