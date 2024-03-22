GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED freezes ₹16.43 crore in Dani Data app case; searches premises of payment aggregators

March 22, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The Enforcement DIrectorate found that accused persons offered guaranteed profits against the investment made by the public, and thereby allured the complainant and other persons to make investments.

The Enforcement DIrectorate found that accused persons offered guaranteed profits against the investment made by the public, and thereby allured the complainant and other persons to make investments. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen about ₹16.43 crore following searches at six locations of payment aggregators in Bengaluru and Pune in connection with the merchant IDs that were used for collection of payments running into crores from general public through Dani Data app.

The ED probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is based on a First Information Report registered by the Cyber Crime police in Gujarat’s Banaskantha against the controllers of web-based application called “Dani Data” and others.

The agency found that accused persons offered guaranteed profits against the investment made by the public, with the minimum return of 0.75% per game, and thereby allured the complainant and other persons to make investments.

Man from China makes off with crores in football betting scam

Thousands of persons were made to deposit money through the app. After a considerable amount was collected, the accused removed the application from the Google Play Store. In the chargesheet filed by the police, it was alleged that they – including one Chinese national – had conspired with each other to cheat the investors.

In the same case, the ED had carried out searches at 14 locations in Delhi and Gujarat on November 1 last year.

Related Topics

money laundering / fraud

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.