ED freezes ₹16.43 crore in Dani Data app case; searches premises of payment aggregators

March 22, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen about ₹16.43 crore following searches at six locations of payment aggregators in Bengaluru and Pune in connection with the merchant IDs that were used for collection of payments running into crores from general public through Dani Data app.

The ED probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is based on a First Information Report registered by the Cyber Crime police in Gujarat’s Banaskantha against the controllers of web-based application called “Dani Data” and others.

The agency found that accused persons offered guaranteed profits against the investment made by the public, with the minimum return of 0.75% per game, and thereby allured the complainant and other persons to make investments.

Thousands of persons were made to deposit money through the app. After a considerable amount was collected, the accused removed the application from the Google Play Store. In the chargesheet filed by the police, it was alleged that they – including one Chinese national – had conspired with each other to cheat the investors.

In the same case, the ED had carried out searches at 14 locations in Delhi and Gujarat on November 1 last year.