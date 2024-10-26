GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raids

The searches were undertaken on Friday at 13 locations in five states — Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Karnataka (Bengaluru) and Punjab (Chandigarh)

Updated - October 26, 2024 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chris Martin of Coldplay.

Chris Martin of Coldplay. | Photo Credit: AP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Saturday (October 6, 2024) said it has detected alleged irregularities after it conducted raids in a money laundering probe into "black marketing" of tickets for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' concerts.

The searches were undertaken on Friday at 13 locations in five states — Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Rajasthan (Jaipur), Karnataka (Bengaluru) and Punjab (Chandigarh).

Also Read | Gap in legislation allowed ‘ticket scalping’, say lawyers, advocate legal, technological measures

Normally, tickets are available on platforms like Zomato, BookMyShow and others but when the demand is very high, these tickets sell out quickly, leading people to seek alternate sources, the federal agency said.

"Searches and investigation conducted by ED has revealed information regarding multiple individuals known for providing such tickets, including fake tickets through social media using Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram," the ED said in a statement.

It added that several "incriminating" materials such as mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards, etc. used in the ticket sales "scam" were seized.

The searches were aimed at investigating the illegal sales of tickets, financial networks supporting these scams, and tracing the proceeds of crime generated from such illegal activities, it said.

Published - October 26, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / Mumbai / Concert

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.