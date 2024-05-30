ADVERTISEMENT

ED files prosecution complaint against suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, his brother, and others

Updated - May 30, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 06:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Enforcement Directorate files prosecution complaint against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh for money laundering and organized crime in West Bengal.

Devesh K Pandey
Devesh K. Pandey

Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, his brother Sheikh Alomgir, and others in connection with a money laundering case related to their alleged involvement in organised crimes in West Bengal.

The ED’s probe is based on 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the State police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, alleging that Mr. Shahjahan Sheikh and others issued threats of injury, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc., grabbed land of the general public, and also obtained illegal monetary gains.

“...Shahjahan Sheikh had created a criminal empire revolving around land grabbing, illegal fish farming/trading, grabbing brick fields, cartelisation of contracts, collection of illegal taxes/levies, commission on land deals, etc.,” the agency said on Thursday.

During the investigation, the ED recorded statements of local farmers, tribals, fish merchants, agents, exporters, landowners, and contractors under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). During searches, it seized three vehicles belonging to Mr. Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother. The agency has so far attached assets worth ₹27.08 crore in the case involving proceeds of the alleged crime to the tune of ₹261.41 crore.

The ED had previously arrested Mr. Shahjahan Sheikh, his brother, and two accomplices, namely, Shib Prasad Hazra and Didar Boksh Molla. They are currently in judicial custody.

Earlier this week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against seven arrested accused, including Mr. Shahjahan Sheikh and his brother, for their alleged role in the attack on the ED’s officials in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali on January 5. On March 5, the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to conduct a probe into the incident.

“Investigation in the case revealed that Shahjahan Sheikh was the key conspirator behind the incident... in which ED officials were attacked, when they went to conduct a search on his residential and official premises, in a case alleging money laundering related to proceeds of crime generated from the irregularities in procurement, processing/milling/fortification and distribution of ration through PDS scheme,” the CBI said.

In April, the CBI had seized several arms and ammunition from two premises in Sandeshkhali in the case related to the attack on the ED’s officials.

