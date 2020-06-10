ED files money laundering case against Naresh Trehan, others

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday registered a money laundering case against eminent cardiologist Naresh Trehan and 15 others, including companies and unknown Haryana government officials, for alleged irregularities in land allotment for Medanta Hospital at Gurugram.

The case has been registered on the basis of a first information report filed at the Sadar police station last week, on a directive from Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on the complaint of Raman Sharma, a resident of Malibu Towne.

Medanta Hospital said in statement: “We are shocked to see the allegations against Medanta Hospital and its Chairman, by an individual who has managed to get news space with irresponsible and frivolous accusations, without any scrutiny of his claims.”

The hospital called the allegations absurd and said Mr. Sharma had earlier filed two identical cases at a Patiala House court and the Delhi High Court. Both cases were dismissed, and the judge rejected his allegations as “vague and unspecific” and saying not even a single incident with sufficient detail had been mentioned in the complaint, the statement said.

“After failing in the courts in Delhi, he went to the District Court at Gurugram. He did not disclose to the court in Gurugram that a full inquiry had already been completed and it was found that the allegations were baseless,” the hospital said.

The police have listed charges of money laundering, corruption and offences under the Indian Penal Code. The FIR alleges that Dr. Trehan — the major promoter of the project — did not have adequate financial resources for the ₹900-crore Medicity project. The subscribed capital of his company, Global Health Private Limited, was just 10% of the committed investment amount.

As part of the conspiracy, a shell company was floated. Partly paid shares to the company with full rights were issued and overwhelming rights were granted to two companies without the government’s approval.

The FIR alleges that the State government did not nominate any Health Department official to the hospital’s board and did not verify the company’s financial capability. The accused persons also circumvented the terms of advertisement for land allotment.

It is also alleged that the occupation certificate was obtained on the basis of a misrepresentation and the project remained incomplete even after 15 years.