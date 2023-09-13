HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

ED files chargesheet against Akshayagold Farms and Villas India Ltd, others

Among those arraigned are Bhogi Subramanyam, Devaki Harnath Babu and M. Sudhakara Rao, said the ED, adding that the court concerned has taken cognisance of the chargesheet

September 13, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The ED has filed a chargesheet against Akshayagold Farms and Villas India Limited, its promoters and directors, who have been accused of cheating lakhs of people by collecting deposits without any permission from the RBI and the SEBI.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Akshayagold Farms and Villas India Limited, its promoters and directors, who have been accused of cheating lakhs of people by collecting deposits without any permission from the RBI and the SEBI. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Akshayagold Farms and Villas India Limited, its promoters and directors, who have been accused of cheating lakhs of people by collecting deposits without any permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

In the same case, the agency had earlier attached assets worth ₹268.24 crore, including 376 immovable properties in the form of agricultural lands, commercial plots, buildings and flats located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, and movable properties in the form of bank account balances and investments in shares.

Among those arraigned are Bhogi Subramanyam, Devaki Harnath Babu and M. Sudhakara Rao, said the ED, adding that the court concerned has taken cognisance of the chargesheet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the police in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka had earlier registered multiple cases involving Akshayagold, its directors and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the respective State Public Deposit Acts.

According to the agency, the accused collected funds from people whom the agents roped in on a commission basis. “A hierarchy of agents was created in a pyramidal manner to earn high commissions. Investors were lured into investing their life savings by promising sites in the advertised real estate ventures and by offering high rate of returns in various deposit schemes,” it said.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.