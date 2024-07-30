GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED declares 9 defaulters as fugitive economic offenders: Minister of State for Finance

The gross NPA ratio of SCBs has declined to 2.75% as of March 31, 2024 from a peak of 11.18% as of March 31, 2018.

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:16 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Pankaj Chaudhary. File

Pankaj Chaudhary. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has declared nine defaulters as Fugitive Economic Offenders, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on July 30.

“The Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) has been enacted for the attachment and confiscation of property of a fugitive economic offender,” he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

People will break Modi's 'chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi on PSBs collecting crores as penalty

Further, he said, “In the case of accused who fled abroad, the ED has declared nine of them as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) under the provisions of FEOA.”

"Also, 25 extradition requests have also been sent, in respect of 16 accused who fled abroad. In addition to this, assets amounting to ₹725.90 crore have been confiscated under the provisions of FEOA," he added.

With regard to bad loans, he said, “Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have made an aggregate recovery of ₹6,82,328 crore in NPA accounts, including written-off loans, during the last five financial years.”

The gross NPA ratio of SCBs has declined to 2.75% as of March 31, 2024 (as per RBI provisional data) from a peak of 11.18% as of March 31, 2018.

Exploring the Key Highlights of the Union Budget 2024: Part 2 | In Focus podcast

Replying to another question, Mr. Chaudhary said debt write-offs by public sector banks have declined to ₹1.14 lakh crore in 2023-24 compared to ₹1.18 lakh crore in the previous year.

“The number of frauds (₹1 lakh and above), amount involved, and amount recovered, as reported by the banks under the category ‘Credit Cards, ATM / Debit Cards and Internet Banking’ has increased nearly five times to 29,082 involving amount of Rs 1,457 crore,” Mr. Chaudhary said in another reply.

As against this, he said, the number of such incidences was 6,699 involving amount of ₹277 crore.

economy, business and finance / public finance

