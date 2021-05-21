ED conducts searches of premises linked to Navneet Kalra

Delhi restaurateur has been arrested for black marketing oxygen concentrators

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches on the premises linked to restaurateur Navneet Kalra, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police for alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Based on the police case, the Directorate has launched investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The initial probe has revealed that about 8,000 oxygen concentrators were imported from Hong Kong from April 15 to May 5. The background of the foreign supplier is also being checked.

Earlier, the police had seized 524 oxygen concentrators from the restaurants owned by Kalra, and the warehouse of a mobile company, during searches on May 7 and 8. They got the equipment tested and found that they were of no use to COVID-19 patients as they could produce only 38% oxygen.