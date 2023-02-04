ED conducts searches in Punjab drug smuggling cases

February 04, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at 10 different locations in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district in connection with multiple drug smuggling cases registered by the State police.

The business and residential premises of Skattar Singh, Gajjan Singh, Makhan Singh, their family members and associates in Sheron, Naushera Pannuan and Bugha villages of Tarn Taran were searched during the operation. The agency seized a large number of documents related to immovable properties worth crores.

Some packets containing psychotropic substance, appearing to be opium and its derivatives, were also seized allegedly from the residential premises of Skattar Singh and his family at Sheron village. Therefore, a request was made to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for verification and testing of the suspicious products. “As per the NCB officials, the substance was suspected to be heroin weighing about 2.2 kg, which was tested and seized by them in the presence of ED officials,” said an agency official.

Some packets of “white powdery” substance weighing about 13.98 kg were found at the shop of Skattar Singh, who is proprietor of Baba Sidana Trading Company at Nausheran Pannuan, for which the NCB was requested for its verification and testing. The NCB officials impounded the stuff for further action.

This apart, the ED seized two rifles, three pistols and live cartridges. While one rifle and two pistols were found at the residence of Skattar Singh, the rest were seized from the house of his brother, Makhan Singh. “The matter was reported to the local police. As the original licences were not available for some of the arms, they were handed over to the police,” the official said.

The agency has launched the money laundering probe on the basis of multiple First Information Reports registered by the Punjab Police against Hardev Singh, son of Makhan Singh, and others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. Hardev Singh is currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail following seizure of four-kg heroin by the police in 2018.

The searches are significant given that a coordinated action is being taken by various probe agencies to dismantle the terrorist-smuggler-gangster nexus in Punjab, Haryana and other States. The National Investigation Agency has registered multiple cases, carried out searches and made key arrests.

The NCB has also busted an international drug smuggling syndicate recently with the arrest of 16 persons, including two Afghan nationals. The network involving local gangsters ran heroin processing units in Punjab’s Ludhiana and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. It had links in Afghanistan, from where the crude heroin was being sourced via land and mostly maritime routes; Pakistan, from where the smuggling of contraband was being managed, and the United Arab Emirates.