ED conducts searches in online micro-loan scam case

The agency has also seized ₹17 crore kept in the Merchant IDs and bank accounts of the entities that ran the Apps.

Devesh K. Pandey NEW DELHI
September 03, 2022 15:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter image of the Enforcement Directorate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at six Bengaluru locations linked to Razorpay Private Limited, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Limited and entities controlled or operated by the suspects based in China, in connection with the micro-loan App case.

The agency has also seized ₹17 crore kept in the Merchant IDs and bank accounts of the entities that ran the Apps.

The investigation is based on 18 First Information Reports registered by the cyber crime police in Bengaluru City against a large number of entities and individuals for their alleged involvement in the extortion and harassment of those who had taken small loans through the mobile Apps run by them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency alleges that these entities were controlled or operated by the suspects based in China. They used forged documents of Indian nationals and made them dummy directors.

“It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected illegal business through various Merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks. The premises of Razorpay Private Limited, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Limited and entities controlled/operated by Chinese persons are covered in the search operation,” said the agency.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During the searches, the ED found that the entities were allegedly generating proceeds of crime through the Merchant IDs/accounts and that they were also not operating from the addresses given on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ website. The accused had supplied fake addresses to the authorities concerned, according to the agency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
investigation
corruption & bribery
crime
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app