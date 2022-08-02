India

ED conducts searches in National Herald case

The Herald House in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI: August 02, 2022 13:11 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 14:00 IST

NEW DELHI:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, conducted searches at several locations in Delhi and other places in connection with the National Herald case.

Explained | What is the National Herald case and why has the ED summoned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi?

The searches are being carried out on the properties under the Associated Journals Limited, which runs the National Herald publication.

The development comes days after the agency recorded the statements of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, which had triggered angry protests by the party leaders and supporters.

The ED’s money laundering probe is related to a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the court alleging that Young Indian paid only R₹50 lakh to acquire the rights to recover a ₹90.25-crore debt that the Associated Journals Limited owed to the Congress.

Ms. Gandhi and her son owned 38% shares each in the not-for-profit company, Young Indian.

