ED conducts searches in Ladakh in connection with cryptocurrency case

Published - August 02, 2024 09:46 am IST - Srinagar

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J&K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A.R. Mir and others.

In its first ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, August 2, 2024, conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said.

It is alleged that thousands of investors deposited money in a fake currency but did not get any returns or currency back.

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered in Leh and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

