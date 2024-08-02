GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED conducts searches in Ladakh in connection with cryptocurrency case

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J&K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A.R. Mir and others.

Published - August 02, 2024 09:46 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Logo of Enforcement Directorate. Twitter/@dir_ed

Logo of Enforcement Directorate. Twitter/@dir_ed

In its first ever raids in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday, August 2, 2024, conducted searches as part of its money laundering probe linked to a fake cryptocurrency operator, officials said.

The agency raided at least six premises in Leh in Ladakh, Jammu in J&K and Sonipat in Haryana in the case against A.R. Mir and others.

It is alleged that thousands of investors deposited money in a fake currency but did not get any returns or currency back.

The money laundering case stems from several FIRs registered in Leh and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

money laundering / investigation / Ladakh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.