ED conducts searches in 'illegal' sand mining linked money laundering case

March 09, 2024 11:09 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - Patna

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, March 9. 2024, raided multiple locations in Patna as part of an alleged illegal sand mining linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The premises of a person identified as Subash Yadav are being searched as part of a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

About seven premises are being searched by the central agency in and around Patna, they said.

Yadav is said to be involved in sand mining in Bihar and has contested election on an RJD ticket earlier, they said.

The money laundering case stems from some FIRs filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

