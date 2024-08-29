ED conducts searches in four States in case against international drug trafficker linked to Khalistan outfit

Jasmeet Hakimzada, who is wanted in the U.S., operated a narco-terror network in India and sent the proceeds of crime through ‘hawala’ to Dubai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has searched 10 locations in Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh in a money-laundering probe against Jasmeet Hakimzada, an alleged international drug trafficker operating from Dubai and also wanted by enforcement agencies in the United States. He has alleged links with the banned terror outfit, the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

The searches were carried out in Punjab’s Amritsar and Jalandhar; Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Jasmeet Hakimzada, 45, has been named a “significant foreign narcotics trafficker” under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act in the U.S. He is also in the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons list by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the U.S. “He is also closely associated with the KLF and was allegedly close to Harmeet Singh, alias PhD, the Pakistan-based self-styled chief of the proscribed outfit,” said an agency official.

Booked under UAPA

The ED probe is based on a first information report registered by the National Investigation Agency(NIA) against Jasmeet and others under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“The ED investigation revealed that Jasmeet Hakimzada, residing in Dubai, was operating a narco-terror network in India. At the instance of the proscribed terrorist organisation KLF, he was sending the proceeds of crime generated from drug trafficking to Dubai through “hawala” route, with the help of ‘full fledged money exchangers’ situated in Amritsar,” said the agency on Thursday (August 29, 2024).

The drug peddlers working under Jasmeet also deposited cash into various bank accounts in India maintained by him. The funds were used for purchasing high-value items and immovable properties in Gurugram (Haryana).

“During the search operations, secret bank lockers in the name of Jasmeet Hakimzada and his wife in Delhi were traced and were found to be containing 1.06 kg of unaccounted gold and 370 gm of diamond ornaments. The entire jewellery has been seized...,” it said.

In February 2019, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had identified Jasmeet as a “significant foreign narcotics trafficker”, apart from two Indian nationals and four entities registered in India or the United Arab Emirates that formed part of the narcotics trafficking organisation run by him.

‘Parents involved’

“Jasmeet Hakimzada’s global drug trafficking and money laundering network has been involved in smuggling heroin and synthetic opioids around the world,” Sigal Mandelker, the then Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, had said. He was accused of running a global drug trafficking network that smuggled heroin, cocaine, ephedrine, ketamine, and synthetic opioids into the U.S, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

“Since at least 2008, Jasmeet Hakimzada has laundered hundreds of millions of dollars of illicit proceeds using his UAE-based company Maiwand General Trading Company LLC through financial institutions in the U.S., Brazil, India, Panama, the UAE, and the U.K.. Harmohan Hakimzada, Jasmeet’s father, is his primary partner in the drug trafficking and money laundering operation; and Eljeet Kaur, Jasmeet’s mother, serves as an officer in two front companies in India,” according to the U.S. Department.

The four designated entities are India-based Maiwand Exim Private Limited, Maiwand Tobacco Limited and Maiwand Beverages Limited, and UAE-based Maiwand General Trading Company LLC, which operated as a front for an array of illicit activities, including shipping narcotics and illegal pharmaceuticals, besides laundering large sums of narcotics proceeds.

On April 5, 2017, a federal grand jury in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee indicted Jasmeet Hakimzada on 46 counts of drug trafficking and money laundering.