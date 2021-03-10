ED conducts searches in drug, fake passport cases

NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at 12 locations, including the premises of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, in Punjab and Delhi in connection with drugs smuggling and fake passport racket cases.

In the first case, 1.8 kg of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges and two Pakistani SIMs were seized from a gang of international drug smugglers in 2015. The contraband was smuggled in via Indo-Pakistan border. One of the kingpins of the syndicate operates from the United Kingdom.

The ED also carried out searches on the premises of Mr. Khaira’s son-in-law, Inderveer Singh Johal, in Delhi. The properties linked to Gurudev Singh, Manjit Singh, Harbans Singh and Subhash Chander, convicts in the drug smuggling case, were also searched.

In the fake passport racket case, the searches were conducted on the premises of Harminder Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur and Bikker Singh.