HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

ED conducts searches in case alleging illegal forex trading by TP Global FX

According to the agency, ₹1.36 crore in cash, 1.2 kg of gold worth about ₹71 lakh, two luxury vehicles valued close to ₹89 lakh and various incriminating documents were seized during the operation

September 19, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The ED froze ₹14.72 lakh kept in a bank account in connection with a money laundering case by TP Global FX for allegedly trading in forex illegally. File

The ED froze ₹14.72 lakh kept in a bank account in connection with a money laundering case by TP Global FX for allegedly trading in forex illegally. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches in Ahmedabad in connection with a money laundering case by TP Global FX for allegedly trading in forex illegally.

According to the agency, ₹1.36 crore in cash, 1.2 kg of gold worth about ₹71 lakh, two luxury vehicles valued close to ₹89 lakh and various incriminating documents were seized during the operation. The ED also froze ₹14.72 lakh kept in a bank account.

The ED probe is based on a First Information Report registered by the Kolkata police against TM Traders and KK Traders.

“As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), TP Global FX is neither registered with the RBI nor does it have any authorisation from the RBI for forex trading. The RBI had also issued an Alert List including the name of TP Global FX vide a press release dated September 7, 2022, which was published to caution the general public against unauthorised trading platforms,” said the agency on Tuesday.

The ED investigation allegedly revealed that Prasenjit Das, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Tushar Patel and other persons -- through various dummy companies, firms or entities, – defrauded the public under the guise of investments in forex trading. “ These funds were subsequently used in the purchase of movable/immovable properties for personal gains/benefits of the accused persons,” it said.

Earlier, the agency had arrested Mr. Pandey and Mr. Das, who are currently in judicial custody. The ED had also frozen ₹121.02 crore was lying in the bank accounts under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), while properties valued ₹118.27 crore in the form of a flat, hotel and resorts and vehicles were attached.

The ED has also filed prosecution complaints (chargesheet) against the two arrested accused and the trial is under way.

Related Topics

crime / money laundering

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.