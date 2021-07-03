ED conducts searches in alleged mass conversion case

Case involves Mohammad Umar Gautam who, police say, was into conversion of non-Muslims, especially deaf and mute students, women, children and people from weaker and vulnerable sections

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted searches at six locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with an alleged mass conversion case against Mohammad Umar Gautam and others.

The searches were carried out in Delhi's Batla House, Bijnor and Lucknow under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED is also looking into the suspicion that Mr. Gautam’s organisation, the Islamic Dawah Centre India, received funds from overseas.

The Uttar Pradesh police’s Anti Terror Squad (ATS) has registered two cases involving Mr. Gautam, the Islamic Dawah Centre India, one Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and others under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance-2020.

Last month, in the first case, the ATS arrested Mr. Gautam and Mr. Qasmi from Delhi. The police alleged that about 1,000 persons were converted in Uttar Pradesh and many of them were married to Muslims. Mr. Gautam was into mass conversion of non-Muslims, especially deaf and mute students, women, children and people from weaker and vulnerable sections, as alleged.

Mr. Qasmi allegedly illegally issued conversion and marriage certificates for those converted.

The second case alleges conversion of a Hindu woman in Uttar Pradesh’s in Shahjahanpur before her marriage to a Muslim man.