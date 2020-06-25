ED conducts searches in AgustaWestland case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches in some locations linked to Shravan Gupta, the former managing director of Emmar MGF, and others in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal case, according to a senior agency official.

The searches were conducted in and around Delhi, as part of the money laundering probe.

The ED had earlier examined Mr. Gupta in 2016, following allegations that Guido Haschke, one of the middlemen in the deal, had been appointed as “non-executive” director in Emaar-MGF in September 2009. Mr. Haschke had resigned from the post in December 2009.

In a statement, Emaar India said Emaar and MGF had parted ways few years ago and Mr. Gupta had no role in Emaar India and was also no longer on the Board of the company.

“Emaar India is directly under the control of its parent Emaar Properties PJSC, Dubai, and is fully in compliance with rules and regulations of the law of the land. As a responsible corporate, Emaar India will cooperate with any government agency,” said the statement.