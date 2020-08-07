ED conducts searches in ₹177-cr. bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in Delhi, Punjab and Jammu in connection with a ₹177-crore bank fraud case allegedly involving the son of a former J&K Minister.
“The searches were carried out at over a dozen places, including the premises linked to accused Hilal Ahmed Rather and those involved in the financial transactions which are under scrutiny,” said a senior ED official. Mr. Rather is son of former State Minister Abdul Rahim Rather.
It is alleged that the funds were used to acquire assets overseas, including a prime property in Dubai.
The ED probe is based on a case registered by the J&K’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, alleging that Mr. Hilal Ahmed Rather and his business associates had taken loans for a township project in Narwalbala. However, as alleged, most of the funds were diverted for other purposes.
