ADVERTISEMENT

ED conducts searches against Jharkhand Congress MLA in money laundering case

May 30, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - RANCHI

Pradeep Yadav was raided by I-T Department in 2022 as part of a tax evasion probe against some business groups engaged in coal trading and transportation, execution of civil contracts, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate logo. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at various locations in Jharkhand linked to Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav and others, as part of a money laundering investigation against them, official sources said.

The five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat of the State is the Deputy Leader of the Party in the State Assembly.

About a dozen locations linked to the MLA in the State are being raided as part of a probe being conducted against him and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav, 57, and another party legislator were raided by the Income Tax Department in 2022 as part of a tax evasion probe against some business groups engaged in coal trading and transportation, execution of civil contracts, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron in Jharkhand.

The money laundering investigation stems from this tax case, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US