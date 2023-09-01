HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED conducts raids in Rajasthan to probe 'Jal Jeevan Mission' irregularities

The searches are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

September 01, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
A girl is about to drink fresh water at a village in Thar Desert of Rajasthan. The BJP has alleged a scam of ₹20,000 crore in the implementation of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ under the Congress govt in Rajasthan. File photo

A girl is about to drink fresh water at a village in Thar Desert of Rajasthan. The BJP has alleged a scam of ₹20,000 crore in the implementation of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ under the Congress govt in Rajasthan. File photo | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, September 1, 2023 conducted multi-city searches in Rajasthan as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in the Congress-ruled state, official sources said.

A number of premises belonging to engineers, contractors and some former State government officials in Jaipur, Alwar and a few other cities are being searched, they said.

Also read: Centre’s potable water mission may miss 2024 target

The searches are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Some documents and gadgets have been recovered till now, the sources said.

The money laundering case is understood to have stemmed from a Rajasthan Police FIR.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had in June alleged a scam of ₹20,000 crore in the implementation of the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Rajasthan.

He had alleged that tenders worth ₹900 crore were issued to two firms based on fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the scheme.

"A scam of ₹20,000 crore was committed under the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission... This was done together by the PHED minister and the department secretary," Mr. Meena had alleged.

The 'Jal Jeevan Mission' aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and is being implemented by the state public health engineering department (PHED).

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / money laundering / investigation / Rajasthan

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.