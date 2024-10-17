GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED conducts raids in Gujarat in GST fraud case

About 23 premises in the cities of Rajkot, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar and Veraval were being raided by the federal agency after a case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Published - October 17, 2024 11:40 am IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (October 17, 2024) conducted multi-city searches in Gujarat in connection with a money laundering case linked to a GST "fraud" in which eight people, including a senior journalist, were arrested recently by the state police, official sources said.

About 23 premises in the cities of Rajkot, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar and Veraval were being raided by the federal agency after a case was filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. Premises linked to an arrested senior journalist, were also being covered.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch.

The city Crime Branch registered the FIR against several persons and entities after getting a complaint from the Central GST over an alleged scam involving shell firms set up to defraud the government through bogus input tax credits and fraudulent transactions.

The journalist along with seven others was arrested after the Central GST found some suspicious transactions in bogus firms floated in the name of his wife and father using forged documents.

After the registration of the FIR, the Crime Branch and Gujarat's Economic Offences Wing raided 14 locations across the state, including in Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Surat, Kheda and Bhavnagar.

According to the Crime Branch, more than 200 fraudulently created firms worked across the country in an organised manner to defraud the government exchequer by availing bogus input tax credits and forged documents and identities were used to create these firms for tax evasion.

Published - October 17, 2024 11:40 am IST

