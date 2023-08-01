ADVERTISEMENT

ED conducts raids against Hero Motors Pawan Munjal

August 01, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The searches were carried out at premises located in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram in accordance with provisions of the PMLA

PTI

Pawan Munjal. File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 conducted raids against Hero Motocorp executive chairperson Pawan Munjal and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The searches were carried out at premises located in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram in accordance with provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigation stems from a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) complaint against a person, allegedly close to Mr. Munjal, who was investigated on charges of carrying undeclared foreign currency.

The Income Tax Department in March last year raided Mr. Munjal and his company Hero Motorcorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler automobiles manufacturer, as part of a tax evasion investigation. Hero MotoCorp became the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer in 2001, in terms of unit volume sales in a calendar year, and has maintained the title for the past 20 consecutive years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company has presence across 40 countries spanning Asia, Africa, and South and Central America.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US