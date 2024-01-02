ED conducts fresh searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

January 02, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at nine locations in connection with a money laundering case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

The probe, being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is linked to a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mr. Khan in November 2016 for his alleged role in a recruitment scam in the Delhi Waqf Board. He is a former Delhi Waqf Board chairman.

Mr. Khan was accused of recruiting more than 35 persons, including the Board’s Chief Executive Officer, in violation of Section 24 of the Wakf Act and Delhi Wakf Rules.

It was also alleged that encroachers and tenants were allowed to occupy Waqf properties in Delhi in contravention of the Waqf Properties Lease Rules, causing losses to the Board.

In October 2023, the ED had raided the premises of the 49-year-old MLA, who represents the Okhla seat in the Delhi Assembly, and had arrested three of his alleged aides in relation with the case in November.

The ED had alleged that Mr. Khan acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in cash from illegally recruiting staff for the Delhi Waqf Board, and invested the money to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

At the time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged there was a campaign underway to unfairly malign the AAP through false cases.

