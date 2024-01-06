ADVERTISEMENT

ED concludes searches in Religare Finvest Limited case

January 06, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

ED officials said that "incriminating" documents were seized and proceeds generated out of criminal activities were identified.

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its searches in offices linked to Religare Finvest Limited. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded its searches in a money laundering investigation linked to the alleged diversion of funds worth more than ₹2,000 crore from Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), official sources said on January 6.

The agency launched the raids on Jan. 5, and searched nine locations in Delhi-NCR, including the corporate offices of RFL, M3M India Holdings, RHC Holding Pvt Ltd, Hillgrow Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Dion Global Solutions and Prius commercial, the sources said.

Officials said that "incriminating" documents, including digital evidence, were seized during the searches and large-scale proceeds generated out of criminal activities have been identified.

The ED's money laundering case stems from a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR and the agency had arrested Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, ex-Fortis promoters, and Sunil Godhwani, the CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd.

CONNECT WITH US