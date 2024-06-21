Delhi HC puts Kejriwal’s bail on hold, allows urgent hearing on ED’s plea

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 21 approached the Delhi High Court challenging the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam.

The ED’s counsel sought stay of the bail order, granted by a trial court on Thursday, saying he was denied full opportunity to complete his argument by the trial court.

Delhi HC pauses bail order

The High Court on Friday said the trial court order shall not be given effect to till it hears the ED’s plea challenging the relief granted in the money laundering case.

The ED mentioned its plea for an urgent hearing before a Bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja, which said the case file will come to it in 10-15 minutes and after that it will hear the matter.

The High Court said till then the trial court order shall not be acted upon.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, representing the ED, sought a stay on the trial court order contending that the agency was not given a proper opportunity to argue its case.

The ED had arrested Mr. Kejriwal on March 21, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest on his petition challenging summonses issued to him.

AAP MP slams govt. after Delhi HC puts on hold trial court order

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a mockery of the justice system after the Delhi High Court put on hold the trial court order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal.

Taking to X, Mr. Singh said in a post in Hindi, “Look at the hooliganism of the Modi government, the trial court’s order has not yet come, even a copy of the order has not been received, so Modi’s ED reached the High Court to challenge which order? What is happening in this country? Modi ji, why are you making a mockery of the justice system? The whole country is watching you?” the AAP MP said.

(With inputs from PTI)

