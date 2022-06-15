ED calls Rahul Gandhi for fourth time on June 17 in National Herald money laundering case; today’s questioning to end soon

Rahul Gandhi’s questioning today has already run for more than eight hours

A poster lies on the road during a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi on June 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rahul Gandhi’s questioning today has already run for more than eight hours

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for questioning for the 4th time on Friday in the National Herald money laundering case, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the Congress MP sought exemption for Thursday which was allowed.

His questioning on Wednesday, which has already run for more than eight hours, is expected to end soon.

About 15-16 questions about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to the Associated Journals Limited. (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment have been put to Mr. Gandhi during the questioning held till now, sources indicated.

Mr. Gandhi (51) arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11.35 am with his “Z+” category CRPF security escort.

He was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his convoy whizzed past police barricades thronged by media persons and party supporters.

The questioning began at 12 noon.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel has been deployed around the federal agency’s office, and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force.

Security personnel stand guard as women Congress workers stage a protest outside the AICC office against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi on June 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ms. Priyanka Gandhi left soon after dropping her brother off at the ‘Pravartan Bhawan’ office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Vidyut Lane which flanks A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road.

A number of protesting Congress leaders and supporters were rounded up by the police and bundled into DTC and Delhi Police buses at multiple locations between the ED office and the 24 Akbar Road headquarters of the party.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told reporters outside the Congress headquarters that the government was “murdering democracy” as party workers and office bearers were not being allowed to enter the AICC premises by the police.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi has clocked over 21 hours in multiple question and answer sessions over the last two days at the ED office. He left at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night after being questioned for over 11 hours on day two.

Officials said Mr. Gandhi’s questioning could not be completed on June 14, and hence, he was asked to continue the recording of his statement on Wednesday.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Congress workers during a protest against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case, outside the AICC HQ in New Delhi on June 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

Mr. Gandhi’s mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.