ADVERTISEMENT

ED beyond an individual will continue action against rampant corruption by cozy entitled dynasts : Amit Shah 

July 12, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 04:05 am IST

The Supreme Court on July 11 held multiple “piecemeal” extensions granted by the Centre to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra “illegal and invalid in law”.

The Hindu Bureau

“Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same. ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws,” Mr. Shah said in a tweet. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Enforcement Directorate (ED) is an institution beyond an individual. He said the Supreme Court has upheld the amendments to the Central Vigilance Act (CVC) and those rejoicing the court verdict are “delusional” for various reasons. 

“Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same. ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws,” Mr. Shah said in a tweet. 

The Supreme Court on July 11 held multiple “piecemeal” extensions granted by the Centre to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra “illegal and invalid in law”.

He added, “Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ED is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Finance .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US