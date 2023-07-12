HamberMenu
ED beyond an individual will continue action against rampant corruption by cozy entitled dynasts : Amit Shah 

July 12, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
“Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same. ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws,” Mr. Shah said in a tweet. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Enforcement Directorate (ED) is an institution beyond an individual. He said the Supreme Court has upheld the amendments to the Central Vigilance Act (CVC) and those rejoicing the court verdict are “delusional” for various reasons. 

“Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same. ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws,” Mr. Shah said in a tweet. 

The Supreme Court on July 11 held multiple “piecemeal” extensions granted by the Centre to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra “illegal and invalid in law”.

He added, “Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset.”

ED is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Finance .

