ED being used for character assassination of Opposition leaders: Sachin Pilot

February 21, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - Mumbai

Pilot said protests by farmers in north India underline the problem of policy and intention of the government

PTI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses the media at the party office, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on February 20 alleged the Centre was using probe agencies like ED for "character assassination" of Opposition leaders and crushing their voices.

He also attacked the government over unemployment in the country.

"95% of cases the ED has registered are against Opposition leaders but the conviction rate is just 1%. This means the ED (Enforcement Directorate) is being used for character assassination and crushing the voice of Opposition," the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister told reporters.

He said protests by farmers in north India underline the problem of policy and intention of the government.

"Country's assets have gone into the hands of select people because of the policies of the government," Mr. Pilot added.

