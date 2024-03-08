ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches sugar mill of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew

March 08, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar MLA Rohit Pawar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹50 crore of a sugar mill owned by a company of Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

The action pertains to the money laundering investigation conducted by the federal agency in the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

A total of 161.30 acres of land, plant, machinery and building of the Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK) located in Kannad village of Aurangabad district has been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement.

The Kannad SSK is owned by Baramati Agro Ltd., a company of Rohit Pawar, who is also an MLA of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 38-year-old legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed assembly seat of Maharashtra has been questioned by the ED in the past after it searched the premises of Baramati Agro, Kannad SSK and some others in January.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US