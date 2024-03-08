ED attaches sugar mill of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew

March 08, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than ₹50 crore of a sugar mill owned by a company of Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

The action pertains to the money laundering investigation conducted by the federal agency in the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

A total of 161.30 acres of land, plant, machinery and building of the Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK) located in Kannad village of Aurangabad district has been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement.

The Kannad SSK is owned by Baramati Agro Ltd., a company of Rohit Pawar, who is also an MLA of the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The 38-year-old legislator from Karjat-Jamkhed assembly seat of Maharashtra has been questioned by the ED in the past after it searched the premises of Baramati Agro, Kannad SSK and some others in January.